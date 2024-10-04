Left Menu

Justice Served: Convictions in 2013 Police Officer Murder Case

A CBI court has convicted 10 individuals for the 2013 murder of a deputy superintendent of Uttar Pradesh Police. The case was notable for the scrutinized involvement of MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh. Sentencing is set for October 9. The accused were charged with various offences including murder and arms act violations.

  • Country:
  • India

A special CBI court convicted 10 individuals for the 2013 murder of Zia Ul Haq, a deputy superintendent of Uttar Pradesh Police. This notable case saw the examination of Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh's alleged involvement, according to officials.

The court, presided over by Special Judge Dhirendra Kumar, has ordered the prompt arrest of the guilty parties. The court has scheduled sentencing for October 9. Haq's murder occurred amid chaos following the death of Pradhan Nanhe Singh Yadav in Pratapgarh district, leading to his supporters setting a house ablaze.

Initially handed over to the CBI after Haq's wife's allegations, Raja Bhaiya and others were under scrutiny. The investigation eventually led to a chargesheet filed against 12 individuals, though Raja Bhaiya wasn't named. On Friday, the court convicted 10, with one acquitted, a CBI spokesperson stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

