Justice Served: Convictions in 2013 Police Officer Murder Case

A special CBI court convicted 10 individuals for the 2013 murder of Zia Ul Haq, a deputy superintendent of Uttar Pradesh Police. This notable case saw the examination of Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh's alleged involvement, according to officials.

The court, presided over by Special Judge Dhirendra Kumar, has ordered the prompt arrest of the guilty parties. The court has scheduled sentencing for October 9. Haq's murder occurred amid chaos following the death of Pradhan Nanhe Singh Yadav in Pratapgarh district, leading to his supporters setting a house ablaze.

Initially handed over to the CBI after Haq's wife's allegations, Raja Bhaiya and others were under scrutiny. The investigation eventually led to a chargesheet filed against 12 individuals, though Raja Bhaiya wasn't named. On Friday, the court convicted 10, with one acquitted, a CBI spokesperson stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)