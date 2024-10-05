Romanian Defence Recovers Russian Drone Fragments

Romania's Defence Ministry has announced the recovery of fragments from a Russian drone found in a canal within the Danube Delta, near the border with Ukraine. This discovery adds to a series of similar incidents over the past year.

With Romania sharing a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine, the intrusion of Russian drone remnants into its territory has become a recurring issue. This close proximity to Ukraine, particularly near the Danube River ports, makes the area susceptible to such incidents frequently.

The fragments found underscore the ongoing tensions in the region, highlighting the potential risks faced by countries sharing borders with Ukraine amid current geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)