West Bengal Junior Doctors Rally for Justice Amidst Rain and Protests
Junior doctors in West Bengal staged a protest against alleged police brutality during a rally seeking justice for a deceased colleague at RG Kar Medical College. Despite halting their 'total cease work,' they demanded various reforms, threatening a hunger strike if their terms weren't met by the state government.
In a charged atmosphere, junior doctors in West Bengal have intensified their protest to seek justice for a deceased woman medic from RG Kar Medical College, alleging police brutality during their demonstration.
Despite officially halting their 'total cease work,' the medics persisted with their sit-in protest at Kolkata's Esplanade area. The protest continued into the night amidst rain, with demonstrators protected by umbrellas and makeshift shelters.
The agitating doctors are demanding accountability from the West Bengal government and have set forth multiple demands, including improved healthcare administration and safety measures. The protestors threatened to launch a hunger strike within 24 hours if no action is taken.
