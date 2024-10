Businessman's Battle to Clear Conscience in Mumbai Police Scandal

Ketan Tanna, a Mumbai businessman, has approached the Bombay High Court to withdraw his extortion complaint against ex-Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Tanna alleges coercion from police officials and political figures compelled him to lodge charges, which he now wishes to retract to redeem his conscience.

The case against Singh, who has faced various controversies, illuminates alleged manipulations within Maharashtra's political and law enforcement circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)