Supreme Court Upholds Decision to Scrap Electoral Bonds

The Supreme Court has dismissed pleas requesting a review of its decision to scrap the controversial electoral bonds scheme, which critics argue lacked transparency in political funding. The ruling has significant implications for campaign finance regulation in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 16:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has affirmed its previous verdict, rejecting all pleas to review the ruling against the electoral bonds scheme. Advocates for enhanced transparency in political funding have welcomed the decision.

The electoral bonds scheme, previously criticized for opacity in funding, has been deemed legally unsound by the judiciary. The rejection reaffirms the court's stance on the need for transparent political financing mechanisms.

This ruling could catalyze significant alterations in how political campaigns are funded, urging the government and electoral authorities to seek more transparent alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

