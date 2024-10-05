Supreme Court Upholds Decision to Scrap Electoral Bonds
The Supreme Court has dismissed pleas requesting a review of its decision to scrap the controversial electoral bonds scheme, which critics argue lacked transparency in political funding. The ruling has significant implications for campaign finance regulation in the country.
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has affirmed its previous verdict, rejecting all pleas to review the ruling against the electoral bonds scheme. Advocates for enhanced transparency in political funding have welcomed the decision.
The electoral bonds scheme, previously criticized for opacity in funding, has been deemed legally unsound by the judiciary. The rejection reaffirms the court's stance on the need for transparent political financing mechanisms.
This ruling could catalyze significant alterations in how political campaigns are funded, urging the government and electoral authorities to seek more transparent alternatives.
