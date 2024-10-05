Tragedy in Amethi: Familial Grief and Political Outcry
A 27-year-old man, Chandan Verma, was shot by police during his arrest after allegedly killing a Dalit family in Amethi. The incident follows a history of harassment accusations against Verma by one of the victims. The event has sparked political criticism over law and order in Uttar Pradesh.
- Country:
- India
In a chilling incident early Saturday morning, police shot a 27-year-old suspect, Chandan Verma, in the leg while recovering a pistol used in a gruesome murder. The man is accused of killing a Dalit family in Amethi, a crime that has triggered wide political scrutiny.
Authorities apprehended Verma near a toll plaza in Noida as he attempted to escape to Delhi. The police recovered a country-made pistol and a black Enfield Bullet motorcycle believed to have been used in the crime. The arrest follows Verma's alleged violent attempt to resist officer Madan Kumar Singh in Shivratanganj Police Station.
The Volkswagen incident has added fuel to the fire of political tensions in Uttar Pradesh. As condolences pour in for the victims, the opposition attacks the ruling BJP on its perceived failure to maintain law and order in the state. The chilling murders have captured the nation's attention, underlining persisting social and security challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TISS Students Allege Harassment During Peaceful Protest
BJP MLA Munirathna Arrested on Rape and Harassment Charges, Remanded to 14-Days Judicial Custody
Delhi Tourists Face Harassment and Robbery Attempt in Himachal Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh BJP's OBC Wing Protests Against Rahul Gandhi's Comments on Reservation
Second Empty Gas Cylinder Found on Railway Tracks in Uttar Pradesh