Arrest of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Amidst Political Turmoil
Pakistan police have reportedly arrested the Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, who is also a key supporter of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The arrest came after a clash occurred between Khan's supporters and police in Islamabad. Official confirmation is awaited as the situation develops.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant development amidst Pakistan's ongoing political tensions, police have reportedly detained the Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, in Islamabad. Gandapur is a prominent ally of the imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The reported arrest, as per local broadcaster Geo News, follows a confrontation between law enforcement authorities and a convoy of Khan's supporters led by Gandapur on Friday. This incident highlights the volatile political environment gripping the nation.
Despite widespread reports, authorities have yet to officially confirm Gandapur's arrest. The current state of unrest underscores the deep divisions within Pakistan's political landscape.

