Arrest of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Amidst Political Turmoil

In a significant development amidst Pakistan's ongoing political tensions, police have reportedly detained the Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, in Islamabad. Gandapur is a prominent ally of the imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The reported arrest, as per local broadcaster Geo News, follows a confrontation between law enforcement authorities and a convoy of Khan's supporters led by Gandapur on Friday. This incident highlights the volatile political environment gripping the nation.

Despite widespread reports, authorities have yet to officially confirm Gandapur's arrest. The current state of unrest underscores the deep divisions within Pakistan's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)