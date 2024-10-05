Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: 10-Year-Old's Death Sparks Chaos in West Bengal

The discovery of a 10-year-old girl's body in West Bengal, allegedly raped and murdered, incited a violent protest. Locals torched a police outpost accusing authorities of delay in action. Police arrested one person linked to the crime, while politicians and locals demand justice and thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-10-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 20:06 IST
The tragic discovery of a 10-year-old girl's body in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district led to chaos as enraged locals torched a police outpost on Saturday. The incident, described as both a rape and murder, has prompted widespread outrage against perceived police inaction.

According to initial reports, the young girl went missing on Friday evening. Villagers claimed that despite their complaints, the police failed to respond promptly, leading to devastating consequences. When the girl's body was finally found, emotions boiled over, resulting in the vandalization of vehicles and confrontations with law enforcement.

Local authorities have confirmed the arrest of one suspect in the case, with ongoing investigations aiming to bring all those responsible to justice. Meanwhile, political figures from multiple parties have arrived at the scene, each demanding accountability and swift action. The event has reignited debates over women's safety in the region amidst rising political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

