Strengthening Nepal-India Military Ties

Maj. Gen. Charanjeet Singh Dewgun concluded his official visit to Nepal, meeting with Gen. Ashok Raj Sigdel to bolster military relations between India and Nepal. He commended efforts for ex-servicemen's welfare and highlighted the importance of extending ECHS reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-10-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 21:52 IST
  • Nepal

Maj. Gen. Charanjeet Singh Dewgun, YSM Col. of the Regiment 3 of Gorkha Rifles, recently met with Gen. Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of Army Staff of the Nepal Army, in Kathmandu. The meeting, acknowledged in a statement by the Indian Embassy, focused on enhancing military relationships between the neighboring nations of India and Nepal.

During his six-day visit to Nepal, Maj. Gen. Dewgun held discussions with Gen. Sigdel at the Nepal Army headquarters, emphasizing the necessity for stronger Army-to-Army connections. He praised the Defence Wing for its professional conduct, supporting bilateral ties and contributing to the welfare of ex-servicemen in Nepal.

Maj. Gen. Dewgun's itinerary included a visit to Pokhara, where he honored Gallantry awardees and Veer Naris at an Ex-servicemen rally. He also toured several Defence Wing and ECHS Polyclinics branches, advocating for an expanded reach of the ECHS Nepal to better serve ex-servicemen in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

