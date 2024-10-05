Strengthening Nepal-India Military Ties

Maj. Gen. Charanjeet Singh Dewgun, YSM Col. of the Regiment 3 of Gorkha Rifles, recently met with Gen. Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of Army Staff of the Nepal Army, in Kathmandu. The meeting, acknowledged in a statement by the Indian Embassy, focused on enhancing military relationships between the neighboring nations of India and Nepal.

During his six-day visit to Nepal, Maj. Gen. Dewgun held discussions with Gen. Sigdel at the Nepal Army headquarters, emphasizing the necessity for stronger Army-to-Army connections. He praised the Defence Wing for its professional conduct, supporting bilateral ties and contributing to the welfare of ex-servicemen in Nepal.

Maj. Gen. Dewgun's itinerary included a visit to Pokhara, where he honored Gallantry awardees and Veer Naris at an Ex-servicemen rally. He also toured several Defence Wing and ECHS Polyclinics branches, advocating for an expanded reach of the ECHS Nepal to better serve ex-servicemen in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)