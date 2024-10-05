PSO's Trust Betrayal: A $1.25 Crore Heist in Delhi

A personal security officer in South Delhi has been arrested following a high-stakes robbery, police reported on Saturday. The accused, Vikas Kumar, allegedly stole cash and jewellery totaling Rs 1.25 crore from his employer's residence in the upscale Greater Kailash area.

The businessman, who cannot be named, was on vacation when Kumar executed his plot. Police said Kumar gained entry by climbing onto the terrace of the house. When the employer returned, he discovered the locker broken and Rs 70 lakhs in cash alongside Rs 55 lakhs worth of jewellery missing.

After examining CCTV footage, officers identified Kumar as the culprit, with images showing him entering the premises late at night. Arrested in his hometown of Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, Kumar confessed to planning the robbery for a lavish lifestyle. The stolen items and the vehicle used in the crime were seized.

(With inputs from agencies.)