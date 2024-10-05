Navy Mishap: HMNZS Manawanui Runs Aground in Samoa
A New Zealand navy vessel, HMNZS Manawanui, ran aground near Samoa's coast. All 78 onboard were safely accounted for and assisted by rescue operations involving a P-8 Poseidon plane. The vessel, specialized in diving and survey tasks, was conducting a reef survey at the time.
A New Zealand navy ship, HMNZS Manawanui, has run aground near the southern coast of Upolu in Samoa, according to a statement from the New Zealand Defence Force. All 78 individuals aboard the dive and survey vessel are reported safe, utilizing life rafts for emergency evacuation.
Commodore Shane Arndell, maritime component commander of the New Zealand Defence Force, confirmed in a statement that an Air Force P-8 Poseidon surveillance aircraft has been deployed to assist in the ongoing rescue operation. The mishap occurred during a routine reef survey mission.
HMNZS Manawanui is famed for its versatility, performing specialized diving, salvage, and surveying tasks in various locations, ranging from New Zealand to the broader South West Pacific region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
