Left Menu

Navy Mishap: HMNZS Manawanui Runs Aground in Samoa

A New Zealand navy vessel, HMNZS Manawanui, ran aground near Samoa's coast. All 78 onboard were safely accounted for and assisted by rescue operations involving a P-8 Poseidon plane. The vessel, specialized in diving and survey tasks, was conducting a reef survey at the time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 23:33 IST
Navy Mishap: HMNZS Manawanui Runs Aground in Samoa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A New Zealand navy ship, HMNZS Manawanui, has run aground near the southern coast of Upolu in Samoa, according to a statement from the New Zealand Defence Force. All 78 individuals aboard the dive and survey vessel are reported safe, utilizing life rafts for emergency evacuation.

Commodore Shane Arndell, maritime component commander of the New Zealand Defence Force, confirmed in a statement that an Air Force P-8 Poseidon surveillance aircraft has been deployed to assist in the ongoing rescue operation. The mishap occurred during a routine reef survey mission.

HMNZS Manawanui is famed for its versatility, performing specialized diving, salvage, and surveying tasks in various locations, ranging from New Zealand to the broader South West Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024