Navy Mishap: HMNZS Manawanui Runs Aground in Samoa

A New Zealand navy ship, HMNZS Manawanui, has run aground near the southern coast of Upolu in Samoa, according to a statement from the New Zealand Defence Force. All 78 individuals aboard the dive and survey vessel are reported safe, utilizing life rafts for emergency evacuation.

Commodore Shane Arndell, maritime component commander of the New Zealand Defence Force, confirmed in a statement that an Air Force P-8 Poseidon surveillance aircraft has been deployed to assist in the ongoing rescue operation. The mishap occurred during a routine reef survey mission.

HMNZS Manawanui is famed for its versatility, performing specialized diving, salvage, and surveying tasks in various locations, ranging from New Zealand to the broader South West Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)