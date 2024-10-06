Left Menu

Governor Criticizes West Bengal's Handling of Rising Rape Cases

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose accused the state government of ineffectiveness in addressing rising rape cases, following the alleged rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Jaynagar. Bose emphasized the need for timely action to prevent such crimes. Anger erupted locally, leading to the arrest of one individual.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has sharply criticized the state government for its alleged failure to adequately address an alarming rise in rape cases. His remarks follow the distressing incident involving the alleged rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Jaynagar, South 24 Parganas.

According to Bose, the lack of timely and effective measures has been a significant factor in the increasing number of such heinous crimes. He stressed that the mishandling of a similar case at RG Kar Medical College has set a concerning precedent, urging the government to take decisive legal action.

Amid widespread unrest, locals expressed their outrage by torching a police outpost following the discovery of the minor's body. Police have since arrested one suspect in connection with the case, as calls for justice and preventive strategies continue to intensify across the state.

