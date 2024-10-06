Bank Scam Unveiled in Thane: 22 Arrested for Fake Jewelry Fraud
Twenty-two individuals have been charged with defrauding a private cooperative bank in Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 39.25 lakh. The accused secured loans using fake jewelry as collateral between November 2020 and November 2021. A case has been registered following the discovery during an audit.
- Country:
- India
In a startling development, police have filed charges against 22 individuals implicated in a fraud scheme involving fake jewelry, deceiving a private cooperative bank in Maharashtra's Thane district out of Rs 39.25 lakh.
The suspects reportedly secured loans using insubstantial jewelry at the bank's Mumbra branch over the span of a year, from November 2020 to November 2021, with some availing themselves of multiple loans.
The fraudulent activities came to light during a routine audit, revealing the inauthentic nature of the pledged jewelry. Authorities have invoked Indian Penal Code sections including cheating and criminal breach of trust.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena MP Slams Maharashtra Government for Postponing Mumbai University Elections at Last Minute
VBA Announces First List for Maharashtra Assembly Polls, Includes Transgender Candidate
Election Commission to Assess Poll Preparedness in Maharashtra and Jharkhand
Maharashtra Congress Demands Action Against Leaders Threatening Rahul Gandhi
Bank of Maharashtra Celebrates 90 Years with New Initiatives and Key Milestones