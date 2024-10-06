Tragedy Strikes: Airstrikes on Gaza Mosque and School Leave Dozens Dead
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza targeted a mosque and a school, killing 24 and injuring 93. The strikes occurred near Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The escalation follows Hamas's attack on Israel in October 2023, leading to significant casualties and displacement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 10:26 IST
At least 24 people perished and 93 suffered injuries as Israeli airstrikes struck a mosque and a school in Gaza, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza government media office.
The targeted locations, near Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, were reportedly used by Hamas militants. The incident marks a grim escalation in the persistent conflict as it nears its first anniversary.
The October 7 attack by Hamas on southern Israel precipitated a severe military response, resulting in substantial Palestinian casualties and allegations of genocide, which Israel disputes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
