Tragedy Strikes: Airstrikes on Gaza Mosque and School Leave Dozens Dead

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza targeted a mosque and a school, killing 24 and injuring 93. The strikes occurred near Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The escalation follows Hamas's attack on Israel in October 2023, leading to significant casualties and displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 10:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 24 people perished and 93 suffered injuries as Israeli airstrikes struck a mosque and a school in Gaza, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza government media office.

The targeted locations, near Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, were reportedly used by Hamas militants. The incident marks a grim escalation in the persistent conflict as it nears its first anniversary.

The October 7 attack by Hamas on southern Israel precipitated a severe military response, resulting in substantial Palestinian casualties and allegations of genocide, which Israel disputes.

