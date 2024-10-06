Tragedy Strikes: Airstrikes on Gaza Mosque and School Leave Dozens Dead

At least 24 people perished and 93 suffered injuries as Israeli airstrikes struck a mosque and a school in Gaza, according to the Hamas-controlled Gaza government media office.

The targeted locations, near Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, were reportedly used by Hamas militants. The incident marks a grim escalation in the persistent conflict as it nears its first anniversary.

The October 7 attack by Hamas on southern Israel precipitated a severe military response, resulting in substantial Palestinian casualties and allegations of genocide, which Israel disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)