Cracking Down on Cyber Fraud: 18 Arrested Nationwide

Eighteen individuals have been arrested in connection with 319 cyber fraud cases across several Indian states. The offenses include investment fraud, sextortion, OTP fraud, and more, amounting to over Rs 6.9 crore. The Hyderabad City Cyber Crimes unit spearheaded the operation, freezing large sums and seizing evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-10-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 13:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping crackdown on cybercrime, eighteen individuals were detained for their alleged involvement in 319 fraud cases spanning multiple Indian states including Telangana, according to police reports on Sunday.

These cases encompass various fraudulent activities such as investment scams, digital fraud, sextortion, OTP breaches, and insurance scams with a staggering total estimated impact of Rs 6.94 crore, said Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand in an official statement.

The operation, led by Hyderabad's City Cyber Crimes unit, deployed six teams across states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan resulting in the arrest of the offenders. Along with arresting individuals, authorities seized Rs 5 lakh in cash, 26 mobile phones, and froze Rs 1.61 crore in bank accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

