Cracking Down on Cyber Fraud: 18 Arrested Nationwide

In a sweeping crackdown on cybercrime, eighteen individuals were detained for their alleged involvement in 319 fraud cases spanning multiple Indian states including Telangana, according to police reports on Sunday.

These cases encompass various fraudulent activities such as investment scams, digital fraud, sextortion, OTP breaches, and insurance scams with a staggering total estimated impact of Rs 6.94 crore, said Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand in an official statement.

The operation, led by Hyderabad's City Cyber Crimes unit, deployed six teams across states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan resulting in the arrest of the offenders. Along with arresting individuals, authorities seized Rs 5 lakh in cash, 26 mobile phones, and froze Rs 1.61 crore in bank accounts.

