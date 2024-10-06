Tragic Mystery Unfolds in Jaisalmer

The small town of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, was shaken over the weekend by the discovery of two young boys' bodies inside a water tank of an unoccupied house, according to local police.

The children, Adil (aged 6) and Hasnain (aged 7), were reported missing by their families on Saturday. The search ended tragically later that evening when their bodies were discovered.

Authorities are treating the case as suspicious, given the injury marks evident on the children's bodies. The grieving families have accused foul play and are exerting pressure on law enforcement to make arrests, as investigations are ongoing. The results of a post-mortem examination are awaited for more clarity on the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)