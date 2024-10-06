Tragic Mystery Unfolds in Jaisalmer
The bodies of two young boys, Adil and Hasnain, were found in a water tank near their home in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Their family suspects foul play due to visible injuries and demand justice. Police are investigating, and the post-mortem report is awaited to determine the cause of death.
The small town of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, was shaken over the weekend by the discovery of two young boys' bodies inside a water tank of an unoccupied house, according to local police.
The children, Adil (aged 6) and Hasnain (aged 7), were reported missing by their families on Saturday. The search ended tragically later that evening when their bodies were discovered.
Authorities are treating the case as suspicious, given the injury marks evident on the children's bodies. The grieving families have accused foul play and are exerting pressure on law enforcement to make arrests, as investigations are ongoing. The results of a post-mortem examination are awaited for more clarity on the cause of death.
