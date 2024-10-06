Pope Francis Shakes Up the Catholic Hierarchy with New Cardinal Appointments

Pope Francis on Sunday surprised many within the Catholic community by announcing his intention to appoint 21 new cardinals. This unexpected move aims to influence the influential council responsible for electing his eventual successor.

The new appointments will be officially installed during a consistory on December 8, as announced by the pope in his weekly address at St. Peter's Square. This will mark the tenth such consistory since his historic election as the first pope from Latin America 11 years ago.

Pope Francis's announcement of new cardinals comes despite there already being 122 eligible to vote in a conclave, surpassing the customary limit of 120. However, with some cardinals aging out, this adjustment could further shape the future direction of the Church.

(With inputs from agencies.)