Tragic Blast in Edayar: Worker Loses Life in Industrial Accident

A devastating explosion at an industrial facility in Edayar, near Kalamassery, claimed the life of a worker and left three others injured, police confirmed on Sunday. This incident occurred at a plant known for producing animal fat-based products.

Authorities identified the deceased worker as Vikram Pradhan, aged 45. The injured individuals, all hailing from Odisha, have been admitted to Kalamassery Government Medical College. According to a hospital statement, two of the injured sustained severe burns of 35% and 25% and are receiving intensive care treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest a safety valve defect in a mini boiler might have triggered the blast. Police and fire department teams quickly responded to the emergency. An official investigation is underway under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to determine the cause and accountability.

