Left Menu

Tragic Blast in Edayar: Worker Loses Life in Industrial Accident

A blast at an Edayar company producing animal fat-based products resulted in the death of a worker, Vikram Pradhan, and injuries to three others. Preliminary investigations point towards a safety valve fault. The local police have launched an investigation under Section 194 of the BNSS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 06-10-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 17:14 IST
Tragic Blast in Edayar: Worker Loses Life in Industrial Accident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating explosion at an industrial facility in Edayar, near Kalamassery, claimed the life of a worker and left three others injured, police confirmed on Sunday. This incident occurred at a plant known for producing animal fat-based products.

Authorities identified the deceased worker as Vikram Pradhan, aged 45. The injured individuals, all hailing from Odisha, have been admitted to Kalamassery Government Medical College. According to a hospital statement, two of the injured sustained severe burns of 35% and 25% and are receiving intensive care treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest a safety valve defect in a mini boiler might have triggered the blast. Police and fire department teams quickly responded to the emergency. An official investigation is underway under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarika Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to determine the cause and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024