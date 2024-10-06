Left Menu

Acquittal in Muzaffarnagar Riots Case Sparks Debate

Seven individuals accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case were acquitted by a local court due to insufficient evidence. Despite charge sheets filed by the Special Investigation Team in 175 out of 510 cases, only 21 convictions have occurred across three cases since the riots that resulted in significant casualties and displacements.

A local court has acquitted seven defendants in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case, citing a lack of evidence, as confirmed by a counsel on Sunday. The Special Investigation Team has filed charge sheets in 175 of the 510 riot cases, but convictions have been scant, with only 21 individuals convicted in three cases.

The communal riots in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli in 2013 claimed over 60 lives and displaced over 40,000 people. On Sunday, the seven accused—Bittu, Praveen, Bablu, Pankaj, Pintu, Narender, and Anil—were acquitted.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Kanishk Kumar stated that the prosecution failed to establish their case. Defense lawyer Rahul Chaudhry noted that both the complainant and other witnesses withdrew their support for the prosecution case, turning hostile.

According to the FIR, rioters stormed into Shakir's house in Bahawdi village, looting cash and jewellery, an event that occurred within the Phugana Police Station's jurisdiction on September 8, 2013. The defendants were charged under section 395 (dacoity) of the IPC by the SIT.

