Diplomatic Tensions: Iran Summons Australian Ambassador
Iran's foreign ministry has summoned Australia's ambassador in Tehran, Ian McConville, over perceived bias in Australia's stance on Iran's missile attack against Israel. The diplomatic move follows Tehran's retaliation for the killing of leaders of Iran-aligned armed groups. Australia's embassy hasn't commented yet.
Iran's foreign ministry has taken diplomatic action by summoning the Australian ambassador in Tehran, Ian McConville, on allegations of bias from Australia regarding Tehran's military action against Israel.
The Iranian news agency Tasnim reported the decision on Sunday, highlighting repeated instances of perceived prejudice, notably concerning Iran's labeling of Israel as 'the Zionist regime.'
Iran launched a missile attack on Israel on Tuesday following the deaths of leaders affiliated with Iran-aligned groups. Israel has stated intentions of responding to the aggression. No statement has been issued by the Australian embassy in Tehran so far.
(With inputs from agencies.)
