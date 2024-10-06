Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Netanyahu Warns Macron on Embargo Impact

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed French President Emmanuel Macron that imposing embargos on Israel could benefit Iran and its allies. Netanyahu underlined that Israel's measures against Hezbollah aim to enhance Lebanon's stability, security, and peace in the broader region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-10-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 21:00 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, according to an official statement from his office. Netanyahu warned that sanctions or embargos on Israel could inadvertently support Iran and its proxies.

The call was prompted by concerns about regional dynamics, particularly involving Hezbollah. Netanyahu conveyed to Macron that Israel's strategies against Hezbollah offer a crucial chance to transform Lebanon's situation, hoping for improved stability, security, and peace across the region.

This diplomatic exchange underlines the fragile geopolitical landscape in the Middle East, as leaders seek to balance national interests with broader regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

