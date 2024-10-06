Diplomatic Tensions: Netanyahu Warns Macron on Embargo Impact

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu engaged in a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, according to an official statement from his office. Netanyahu warned that sanctions or embargos on Israel could inadvertently support Iran and its proxies.

The call was prompted by concerns about regional dynamics, particularly involving Hezbollah. Netanyahu conveyed to Macron that Israel's strategies against Hezbollah offer a crucial chance to transform Lebanon's situation, hoping for improved stability, security, and peace across the region.

This diplomatic exchange underlines the fragile geopolitical landscape in the Middle East, as leaders seek to balance national interests with broader regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)