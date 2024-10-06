Strengthened Ties: Maldivian President's Impactful Visit to India
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, expressing optimism that Muizzu's discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will invigorate India-Maldives relations. Muizzu, on his first official visit to India, engaged in talks around bilateral cooperation and regional issues, and aimed to enhance strategic partnerships.
During a pivotal visit to India, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, known for his pro-China stance, engaged in significant discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The talks are set to revitalize India-Maldives relations, historically strained, but now aiming for a collaborative future.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed President Muizzu, highlighting mutual commitment to advancing diplomatic ties. Their dialogue covered ongoing and potential collaborative ventures, emphasizing affordable housing, quality healthcare, tourism, and agriculture, aligning with the Maldives' development priorities.
The visit, marking Muizzu's first bilateral engagement in India since attending Modi's swearing-in, also included interactions with the Maldivian community. As President Muizzu tours major Indian cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, the visit underscores robust strategic partnerships under the Neighbourhood First policy.
