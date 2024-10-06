Left Menu

Communal Tensions Rise Over Restaurant Closures in Shamli

Forty-seven Hindu activists in Shamli district face legal actions for allegedly making communal statements at a meeting demanding closure of non-vegetarian hotels near temples. The protest, led by Mahant Swami Yashvir, involved religious slogans against Muslims, prompting police to file a case and activists planning further protests.

  • India

In Shamli district, 47 Hindu activists have been booked by police for allegedly making communal statements during a meeting. The gathering was held to demand the closure of non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants near temples, a stance that has stirred controversy in the area.

The event, led by Mahant Swami Yashvir of Yog Sadhan Ashram Bhagra, reportedly took place without official permission in Thanabhawan town on September 29. The activists, including Yashvir, assembled outside a non-vegetarian hotel last Sunday, within a hundred-meter radius of temples, demanding its shutdown.

Provocative slogans were allegedly chanted against Muslims during the protest. Station House Officer Virender Kasana confirmed that an FIR was lodged against 47 activists, naming seven, including Swami Yashvir. In reaction, the activists have announced a protest for October 10 to oppose the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

