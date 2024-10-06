Left Menu

Man Arrested for Alleged Anti-Hindu Remarks

A man has been arrested for making derogatory remarks against Hinduism and its deities. He allegedly organized meetings to promote Christianity while criticizing Hindu practices, particularly targeting marginalized communities. Police are investigating and considering further action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santkabirnagar | Updated: 06-10-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 23:27 IST
Man Arrested for Alleged Anti-Hindu Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a man accused of making derogatory remarks about Hinduism and its deities during organized meetings, where he reportedly advocated for Christianity.

According to Superintendent of Police Satyajeet Gupta, the suspect specifically targeted marginalized communities, encouraging them to forsake Hindu practices in favor of embracing Christianity.

The authorities are vigorously pursuing an investigation, and potential further actions are being considered as details continue to emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024