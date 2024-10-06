Man Arrested for Alleged Anti-Hindu Remarks

Police have arrested a man accused of making derogatory remarks about Hinduism and its deities during organized meetings, where he reportedly advocated for Christianity.

According to Superintendent of Police Satyajeet Gupta, the suspect specifically targeted marginalized communities, encouraging them to forsake Hindu practices in favor of embracing Christianity.

The authorities are vigorously pursuing an investigation, and potential further actions are being considered as details continue to emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)