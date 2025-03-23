Historic Controversy: Akhilesh Yadav Defends MP's Remarks on Rana Sanga
Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav defended MP Ramjilal Suman's controversial comments about Mewar ruler Rana Sanga, leading to backlash from the BJP. Yadav criticized the BJP for selectively revisiting history, while BJP leaders claimed Yadav's stance insulted the Hindu community, demanding an apology.
In a heated debate, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday staunchly defended Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman over contentious remarks concerning Mewar ruler Rana Sanga.
Suman, during a speech in the Rajya Sabha, called Rana Sanga a 'traitor', sparking a sharp backlash from the ruling BJP, who labeled Yadav's defense as appeasement politics and offensive to Hindus.
Yadav challenged BJP's selective history references, recalling historical events involving figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji, as tensions over the remarks escalated amongst political and social factions.
