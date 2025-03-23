Historic Controversy: Akhilesh Yadav Defends MP's Remarks on Rana Sanga

In a heated debate, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday staunchly defended Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman over contentious remarks concerning Mewar ruler Rana Sanga.

Suman, during a speech in the Rajya Sabha, called Rana Sanga a 'traitor', sparking a sharp backlash from the ruling BJP, who labeled Yadav's defense as appeasement politics and offensive to Hindus.

Yadav challenged BJP's selective history references, recalling historical events involving figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji, as tensions over the remarks escalated amongst political and social factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)