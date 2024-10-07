Uncertainty Looms as Quds Force Chief Goes Silent After Beirut Strikes

Tensions rise in the Middle East as uncertainty surrounds the whereabouts of Esmail Qaani, the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force. Following a series of airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburbs, which targeted high-profile Hezbollah figures, Qaani has not been heard from, prompting concern from Iranian and global officials.

The strikes follow the recent killing of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, as tensions between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese group escalate. Despite widespread speculation, the fate of Qaani remains unknown. The missile strikes, reportedly aimed at senior members like Hashem Safieddine, have hindered search efforts, according to Hezbollah sources.

Israeli spokespersons have yet to confirm the outcomes of these strategic attacks, but the incident underscores the growing instability in the region. As Iran attempts to re-establish contact with Qaani, questions persist about leadership dynamics within Hezbollah, with Safieddine seen as a potential successor amid the chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)