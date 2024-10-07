Left Menu

Russian Air Strikes Target Militant Sites in Syria

Russia's air force hit two militant sites in Syria, outside of the U.S. military base area al-Tanf. The strikes targeted militants who had recently left al-Tanf, according to Captain Oleg Ignasyuk of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria. The exact locations were not disclosed.

07-10-2024
Russia's air force has executed air strikes on two militant sites in Syria, as reported by Russia's RIA state news agency. These actions occurred outside the al-Tanf region, where a U.S. military base is located.

Captain Oleg Ignasyuk, a senior officer at the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, stated that the militants had recently vacated the al-Tanf area. This region shares a border with Jordan.

According to the briefing by Ignasyuk, the Russian Aerospace Forces targeted the identified militant sites following their departure from the al-Tanf zone. Specific location details of the strikes remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

