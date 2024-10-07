Russian Air Strikes Target Militant Sites in Syria
Russia's air force hit two militant sites in Syria, outside of the U.S. military base area al-Tanf. The strikes targeted militants who had recently left al-Tanf, according to Captain Oleg Ignasyuk of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria. The exact locations were not disclosed.
