Russia's air force has executed air strikes on two militant sites in Syria, as reported by Russia's RIA state news agency. These actions occurred outside the al-Tanf region, where a U.S. military base is located.

Captain Oleg Ignasyuk, a senior officer at the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, stated that the militants had recently vacated the al-Tanf area. This region shares a border with Jordan.

According to the briefing by Ignasyuk, the Russian Aerospace Forces targeted the identified militant sites following their departure from the al-Tanf zone. Specific location details of the strikes remain undisclosed.

