Russia Thwarts Overnight Drone Assaults

In a strategic overnight operation, Russia's air defence units successfully neutralized 21 Ukrainian drones, according to an announcement by the Russian defence ministry on Monday.

The bulk of these unmanned aerial vehicles, 12 in total, were destroyed over the contested Crimean Peninsula, a region of heightened military focus.

Additional interceptions included six drones over the Kursk region, with the remaining forces targeting and dismantling drones in the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Voronezh regions, as detailed in a statement on the Telegram messaging platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)