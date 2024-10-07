Left Menu

Russia Thwarts Overnight Drone Assaults

The Russian defence ministry announced the destruction of 21 Ukrainian drones overnight. Twelve drones were intercepted over the Crimean Peninsula, six in the Kursk region, and the remaining drones over the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Voronezh regions, as reported on the Telegram app.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic overnight operation, Russia's air defence units successfully neutralized 21 Ukrainian drones, according to an announcement by the Russian defence ministry on Monday.

The bulk of these unmanned aerial vehicles, 12 in total, were destroyed over the contested Crimean Peninsula, a region of heightened military focus.

Additional interceptions included six drones over the Kursk region, with the remaining forces targeting and dismantling drones in the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Voronezh regions, as detailed in a statement on the Telegram messaging platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

