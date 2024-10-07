Tensions Erupt in Tripura over Durga Puja Subscriptions
One person died and two were injured in North Tripura due to clashes over Durga puja subscription collections. Eight arrests have been made. Prohibitory orders imposed, with security forces deployed. A senior Congress MLA criticized the Chief Minister's inactivity during the incident.
In the North Tripura district, clashes over the collection of Durga puja subscriptions have turned deadly, resulting in the death of one person and injuring two others, according to local police reports on Monday.
Authorities arrested eight individuals accused of participating in the violent confrontations at Kamatala market and nearby areas last Sunday. Troops from Assam Rifles and Tripura State Rifles are maintaining presence in the region amid heightened tensions.
In response to the unrest, prohibitive measures have been enforced in Kadamtala to restore calm, although political tensions escalate. Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman has publicly criticized Chief Minister Manik Saha for his lack of action in the wake of the disturbances.
