Tensions Erupt in Tripura over Durga Puja Subscriptions

In the North Tripura district, clashes over the collection of Durga puja subscriptions have turned deadly, resulting in the death of one person and injuring two others, according to local police reports on Monday.

Authorities arrested eight individuals accused of participating in the violent confrontations at Kamatala market and nearby areas last Sunday. Troops from Assam Rifles and Tripura State Rifles are maintaining presence in the region amid heightened tensions.

In response to the unrest, prohibitive measures have been enforced in Kadamtala to restore calm, although political tensions escalate. Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman has publicly criticized Chief Minister Manik Saha for his lack of action in the wake of the disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)