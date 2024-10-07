Left Menu

Tensions Erupt in Tripura over Durga Puja Subscriptions

One person died and two were injured in North Tripura due to clashes over Durga puja subscription collections. Eight arrests have been made. Prohibitory orders imposed, with security forces deployed. A senior Congress MLA criticized the Chief Minister's inactivity during the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 07-10-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 12:12 IST
Tensions Erupt in Tripura over Durga Puja Subscriptions
Durga Puja
  • Country:
  • India

In the North Tripura district, clashes over the collection of Durga puja subscriptions have turned deadly, resulting in the death of one person and injuring two others, according to local police reports on Monday.

Authorities arrested eight individuals accused of participating in the violent confrontations at Kamatala market and nearby areas last Sunday. Troops from Assam Rifles and Tripura State Rifles are maintaining presence in the region amid heightened tensions.

In response to the unrest, prohibitive measures have been enforced in Kadamtala to restore calm, although political tensions escalate. Senior Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman has publicly criticized Chief Minister Manik Saha for his lack of action in the wake of the disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024