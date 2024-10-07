South Korea and Philippines Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Regional Tensions

South Korea and the Philippines have established a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing defense and security cooperation, as announced on Monday during South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the Philippines.

The partnership includes initiatives to modernize the Philippine military and strengthens cooperation between the two nations' coast guards. Discussions also covered territorial disputes in the South China Sea and tensions involving North Korea.

As regional complexities intensify, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr emphasized the necessity of collaboration to foster prosperity and uphold a rules-based international order. Yoon highlighted the need for peace and stability in the South China Sea and condemned North Korea's provocations.

