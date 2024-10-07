American Citizen Sentenced in Russia: A Mercenary's Tale
A Russian court sentenced American Stephen James Hubbard to nearly seven years in prison for working as a mercenary for Ukraine. Originally from Michigan, Hubbard had resided in Izyum since 2014, earning $1,000 monthly in a Ukrainian defense unit. He pleaded guilty to the charge.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:22 IST
- Country:
- Russia
An American citizen, Stephen James Hubbard, aged 72, has been sentenced to six years and ten months in prison by a Russian court for allegedly acting as a mercenary for Ukraine, according to a Reuters journalist present in the courtroom.
Hubbard, who originates from Michigan, reportedly joined a Ukrainian territorial defense unit in the eastern city of Izyum, where he resided since 2014, with a monthly remuneration of $1,000.
Russian state media reported that Hubbard had admitted his guilt concerning the charge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine’s Air Defenses Thwart Major Drone Attack
India's Diplomatic Efforts to Resolve Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Biden Commends Modi's Historic Ukraine Visit and Stresses US-India Partnership
Biden Commends Modi’s Historic Ukraine Visit Amid Talks on Global Challenges
Russian Black Sea Fleet's Aviation Drills Amidst Ukraine Conflict