American Citizen Sentenced in Russia: A Mercenary's Tale

An American citizen, Stephen James Hubbard, aged 72, has been sentenced to six years and ten months in prison by a Russian court for allegedly acting as a mercenary for Ukraine, according to a Reuters journalist present in the courtroom.

Hubbard, who originates from Michigan, reportedly joined a Ukrainian territorial defense unit in the eastern city of Izyum, where he resided since 2014, with a monthly remuneration of $1,000.

Russian state media reported that Hubbard had admitted his guilt concerning the charge.

