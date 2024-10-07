Left Menu

American Citizen Sentenced in Russia: A Mercenary's Tale

A Russian court sentenced American Stephen James Hubbard to nearly seven years in prison for working as a mercenary for Ukraine. Originally from Michigan, Hubbard had resided in Izyum since 2014, earning $1,000 monthly in a Ukrainian defense unit. He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-10-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

An American citizen, Stephen James Hubbard, aged 72, has been sentenced to six years and ten months in prison by a Russian court for allegedly acting as a mercenary for Ukraine, according to a Reuters journalist present in the courtroom.

Hubbard, who originates from Michigan, reportedly joined a Ukrainian territorial defense unit in the eastern city of Izyum, where he resided since 2014, with a monthly remuneration of $1,000.

Russian state media reported that Hubbard had admitted his guilt concerning the charge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

