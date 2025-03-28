Drone Strikes Intensify Amidst Rising Tensions in Ukraine's Poltava Region
A Russian drone attack damaged storage facilities and an administrative building in Ukraine's Poltava region. The drones targeted facilities used by Ukraine's gas producer. Local authorities reported widespread damage, while the Ukrainian air force reported that many drones were intercepted, highlighting ongoing tensions and threats to civilian infrastructure.
A recent Russian drone attack has caused significant damage to key infrastructure in Ukraine's central Poltava region, local authorities reported on Friday.
The targeted sites included storage facilities belonging to Ukraine's gas producers, which contained vital spare parts needed for repairing wells and processing facilities, reported governor Volodymyr Kohut on national television. According to the Ukrainian air force, 89 out of 163 launched drones were intercepted overnight, with electronic warfare measures helping to divert 51 of them from reaching their intended targets.
The Ukrainian general staff accused the Russian military of targeting civilian infrastructure and administrative buildings associated with oil and gas companies, condemning the attacks as a deliberate threat to civilian safety. Fires sparked by the assault spread over 2,500 square meters, damaging crucial transformers and briefly cutting power to parts of Poltava. In the Odesa region, state emergency services reported injuries and fires in private residences caused by drone attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
