Left Menu

Drone Strikes Intensify Amidst Rising Tensions in Ukraine's Poltava Region

A Russian drone attack damaged storage facilities and an administrative building in Ukraine's Poltava region. The drones targeted facilities used by Ukraine's gas producer. Local authorities reported widespread damage, while the Ukrainian air force reported that many drones were intercepted, highlighting ongoing tensions and threats to civilian infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 13:34 IST
Drone Strikes Intensify Amidst Rising Tensions in Ukraine's Poltava Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent Russian drone attack has caused significant damage to key infrastructure in Ukraine's central Poltava region, local authorities reported on Friday.

The targeted sites included storage facilities belonging to Ukraine's gas producers, which contained vital spare parts needed for repairing wells and processing facilities, reported governor Volodymyr Kohut on national television. According to the Ukrainian air force, 89 out of 163 launched drones were intercepted overnight, with electronic warfare measures helping to divert 51 of them from reaching their intended targets.

The Ukrainian general staff accused the Russian military of targeting civilian infrastructure and administrative buildings associated with oil and gas companies, condemning the attacks as a deliberate threat to civilian safety. Fires sparked by the assault spread over 2,500 square meters, damaging crucial transformers and briefly cutting power to parts of Poltava. In the Odesa region, state emergency services reported injuries and fires in private residences caused by drone attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025