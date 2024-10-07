Gaza Conflict Intensifies: A Year of Devastation
The conflict between Israel and Hamas has escalated, marking the first anniversary of the war that started with a Hamas cross-border incursion. Israel's offensive has killed over 42,000 Palestinians and displaced millions, while Hamas continues to fire rockets. Efforts for a ceasefire have failed.
On Monday, Israel intensified its air and ground assaults in Gaza against Hamas militants, coinciding with the first anniversary of a war that has left the region devastated.
Hamas retaliated by launching missiles at Tel Aviv, demonstrating resilience despite Israeli attempts to cripple its operations. The conflict has claimed thousands of Palestinian lives and displaced millions.
Diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire have been unsuccessful, with both sides blaming each other for the stalemate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
