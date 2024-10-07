Gaza Conflict Intensifies: A Year of Devastation

On Monday, Israel intensified its air and ground assaults in Gaza against Hamas militants, coinciding with the first anniversary of a war that has left the region devastated.

Hamas retaliated by launching missiles at Tel Aviv, demonstrating resilience despite Israeli attempts to cripple its operations. The conflict has claimed thousands of Palestinian lives and displaced millions.

Diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire have been unsuccessful, with both sides blaming each other for the stalemate.

