Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra DGP's Service Extension

The Congress has asked the Election Commission of India to review the 'politically motivated' appointment and service extension of Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla. Congress alleges the extension violates the Maharashtra Police Act and could influence upcoming elections. They demand immediate action to ensure fair electoral processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:58 IST
The Congress has petitioned the Election Commission of India to reassess what it describes as the 'politically motivated' appointment and subsequent service extension of Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla.

In a second letter within ten days, Congress leader Nana Patole emphasized that Shukla was granted a two-year extension in violation of the Maharashtra Police Act, fueling concerns about its impact on the forthcoming assembly elections.

Patole argued that extending Shukla's tenure casts doubt on the fairness of electoral processes and compromises the integrity of police governance, urging immediate scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

