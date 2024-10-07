Left Menu

Assam Police Foils Infiltration: Four Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended at Border

Assam Police apprehended four infiltrators from Bangladesh, including two women, and handed them over to Bangladesh authorities, amidst heightened tensions at the Indo-Bangladesh border. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized strict vigilance, while the BSF increased surveillance, having already caught 112 illegal entrants due to Bangladesh unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:59 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:59 IST
  • India

In a decisive action, Assam Police successfully apprehended four infiltrators from Bangladesh, among them two women, and repatriated them to authorities in their home country. This operation, confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, underscores the stringent measures implemented along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The Chief Minister, posting on social media platform 'X', praised Assam Police for their vigilance, particularly in the face of recent unrest in Bangladesh. The individuals detained were identified as Md Jahangir, Nucadiya Bibi, Rumana, and Md Hussain. This is part of a broader crackdown, with around 112 people already apprehended for illegal entry.

The Border Security Force (BSF), constituting the first line of defense, has intensified its surveillance across the 1,885-km border in the Northeast. Assam Police, acting as the second line of defense, remains on high alert to halt unlawful crossings into the state, according to Director General of Police G P Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

