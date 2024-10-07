Left Menu

Tensions Erupt in Saharanpur over Controversial Remarks by Yati Narsinghanand

Thirteen individuals have been arrested in Saharanpur following a protest at the Sheikhpura police post against controversial comments made by priest Yati Narsinghanand about Prophet Muhammad. The incident involved around 1,500 protesters, some of whom resorted to stone pelting. The police are pursuing further arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-10-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Saharanpur, tensions flared as police apprehended 13 individuals for stone pelting during a protest at the Sheikhpura police post. The demonstration was sparked by inflammatory remarks made by priest Yati Narsinghanand concerning Prophet Muhammad, according to a senior police official on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik confirmed that charges were filed against 20 identified and several unidentified participants under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). 'Of the named individuals, 13 were detained on Sunday, and efforts continue to apprehend others,' Manglik reported.

The protest involved approximately 1,500 people, who gathered to voice their discontent with Narsinghanand's comments. Despite the violence, no injuries were reported, and police reinforcements were deployed to restore order, ensuring no further hostilities occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

