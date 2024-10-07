Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Hezbollah Leader's Successor's Fate

The fate of Hashem Safieddine, the potential successor to Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, remains uncertain. Israel has not confirmed his reported death following an airstrike. A government spokesperson stated that official confirmation would appear on the Israeli military's website when available.

Updated: 07-10-2024 18:40 IST
Mystery Surrounds Hezbollah Leader's Successor's Fate
  • Country:
  • Israel

The fate of Hashem Safieddine, the potential successor to the slain Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, remains shrouded in uncertainty.

Reports suggest that Safieddine was targeted in an Israeli airstrike last week. However, Israel has yet to confirm whether he perished in the attack.

David Mencer, a government spokesperson, communicated during an online briefing that confirmation of Safieddine's death is pending and will be published on the Israeli military's website if and when verified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

