Mystery Surrounds Hezbollah Leader's Successor's Fate
The fate of Hashem Safieddine, the potential successor to Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, remains uncertain. Israel has not confirmed his reported death following an airstrike. A government spokesperson stated that official confirmation would appear on the Israeli military's website when available.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-10-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 18:40 IST
The fate of Hashem Safieddine, the potential successor to the slain Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, remains shrouded in uncertainty.
Reports suggest that Safieddine was targeted in an Israeli airstrike last week. However, Israel has yet to confirm whether he perished in the attack.
David Mencer, a government spokesperson, communicated during an online briefing that confirmation of Safieddine's death is pending and will be published on the Israeli military's website if and when verified.
(With inputs from agencies.)
