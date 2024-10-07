Green Tribunal Challenges: Reclaiming Delhi's Southern Ridge

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has requested responses from Delhi's principal chief conservator of forests and other stakeholders concerning ongoing challenges in reclaiming the southern Ridge, a crucial green zone.

Taking action based on a news report, the NGT highlighted that despite the area being classified as a reserved forest, extensive encroachments persist, leading to sluggish and complicated reclamation efforts. A 2019 survey reported 357.07 hectares under encroachment, with only 22 percent cleared. Major encroachment sites include villages within the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary.

The slow pace of progress is attributed to legal complexities, unclear land boundaries, and lack of funds. The NGT emphasized the need for efficient measures and resources to protect the southern Ridge's environment. Notices have been issued to relevant authorities for further proceedings on January 21.

