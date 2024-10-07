Dramatic Prison Break: Inmate Captured in Morocco

Fabio Loureiro, one of five prisoners who staged a dramatic escape from a high-security facility near Lisbon last month, has been apprehended in Morocco, Portuguese authorities reported Monday.

Loureiro, captured in Tangier, faces a court appearance before extradition back to Portugal, where he is to complete his 25-year sentence for various crimes, including armed robbery and drug trafficking.

The escape occurred on Sept. 7 during visiting hours at Vale de Judeus prison, exploiting reported staffing inadequacies and lapses in security, as the prison guards' union cites ongoing concerns.

