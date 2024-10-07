Left Menu

Dramatic Prison Break: Inmate Captured in Morocco

Fabio Loureiro, one of the five inmates who escaped from a high-security prison near Lisbon, has been captured in Morocco. He awaits extradition to Portugal to continue his prison sentence. The escape highlighted security issues flagged by the prison guards' union regarding understaffing and surveillance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:17 IST
Dramatic Prison Break: Inmate Captured in Morocco
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Fabio Loureiro, one of five prisoners who staged a dramatic escape from a high-security facility near Lisbon last month, has been apprehended in Morocco, Portuguese authorities reported Monday.

Loureiro, captured in Tangier, faces a court appearance before extradition back to Portugal, where he is to complete his 25-year sentence for various crimes, including armed robbery and drug trafficking.

The escape occurred on Sept. 7 during visiting hours at Vale de Judeus prison, exploiting reported staffing inadequacies and lapses in security, as the prison guards' union cites ongoing concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024