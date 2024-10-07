Dramatic Prison Break: Inmate Captured in Morocco
Fabio Loureiro, one of the five inmates who escaped from a high-security prison near Lisbon, has been captured in Morocco. He awaits extradition to Portugal to continue his prison sentence. The escape highlighted security issues flagged by the prison guards' union regarding understaffing and surveillance.
Fabio Loureiro, one of five prisoners who staged a dramatic escape from a high-security facility near Lisbon last month, has been apprehended in Morocco, Portuguese authorities reported Monday.
Loureiro, captured in Tangier, faces a court appearance before extradition back to Portugal, where he is to complete his 25-year sentence for various crimes, including armed robbery and drug trafficking.
The escape occurred on Sept. 7 during visiting hours at Vale de Judeus prison, exploiting reported staffing inadequacies and lapses in security, as the prison guards' union cites ongoing concerns.
