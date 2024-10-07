Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds Over Major Drug Seizure in Madhya Pradesh

The Congress demands the resignation of Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Jagdish Devda, alleging his close ties with a person involved in a significant drug seizure in Bhopal. The BJP refutes these claims, asserting Congress is spreading falsehoods for political gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:31 IST
Political Drama Unfolds Over Major Drug Seizure in Madhya Pradesh
Jagdish Devda
  • Country:
  • India

The political temperature in Madhya Pradesh soared as the Congress demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda. Allegations surfaced about his close proximity to an individual arrested during a massive drug bust in Bhopal, involving mephedrone worth Rs 1,814 crore.

The BJP swiftly countered these allegations, with state unit chief VD Sharma accusing Congress of propagating lies to tarnish the image of Madhya Pradesh and its law enforcement. According to Sharma, the seizure highlighted the successful coordination between the state's police, Gujarat ATS, and NCB.

Gujarat officials had seized 907.09 kilograms of mephedrone from a facility capable of producing significant quantities daily. Meanwhile, Congress's Jitu Patwari presented evidence tying Devda to those arrested, escalating the political drama even further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024