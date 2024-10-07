Political Drama Unfolds Over Major Drug Seizure in Madhya Pradesh
The Congress demands the resignation of Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Jagdish Devda, alleging his close ties with a person involved in a significant drug seizure in Bhopal. The BJP refutes these claims, asserting Congress is spreading falsehoods for political gain.
- Country:
- India
The political temperature in Madhya Pradesh soared as the Congress demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda. Allegations surfaced about his close proximity to an individual arrested during a massive drug bust in Bhopal, involving mephedrone worth Rs 1,814 crore.
The BJP swiftly countered these allegations, with state unit chief VD Sharma accusing Congress of propagating lies to tarnish the image of Madhya Pradesh and its law enforcement. According to Sharma, the seizure highlighted the successful coordination between the state's police, Gujarat ATS, and NCB.
Gujarat officials had seized 907.09 kilograms of mephedrone from a facility capable of producing significant quantities daily. Meanwhile, Congress's Jitu Patwari presented evidence tying Devda to those arrested, escalating the political drama even further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chirag Paswan Slams Hemant Soren: ‘Vulture’ Remark Sparks Political Controversy
Bihar Bridge Collapse Sparks Political Controversy Amid Allegations of Corruption
Five-Year-Old Girl Disappears from Bhopal Amid Municipal Fogging Operations
Tragic End to Search for Missing Bhopal Girl
Tragic Death of Five-Year-Old Sparks Protests in Bhopal