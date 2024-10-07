Political Drama Unfolds Over Major Drug Seizure in Madhya Pradesh

The political temperature in Madhya Pradesh soared as the Congress demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda. Allegations surfaced about his close proximity to an individual arrested during a massive drug bust in Bhopal, involving mephedrone worth Rs 1,814 crore.

The BJP swiftly countered these allegations, with state unit chief VD Sharma accusing Congress of propagating lies to tarnish the image of Madhya Pradesh and its law enforcement. According to Sharma, the seizure highlighted the successful coordination between the state's police, Gujarat ATS, and NCB.

Gujarat officials had seized 907.09 kilograms of mephedrone from a facility capable of producing significant quantities daily. Meanwhile, Congress's Jitu Patwari presented evidence tying Devda to those arrested, escalating the political drama even further.

(With inputs from agencies.)