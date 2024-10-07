Illegal Firecracker Units Uncovered as Tragic Blast Claims Lives

On Monday, a tragic explosion occurred at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Ragadganj village, resulting in the deaths of two individuals, including a minor, and injuring three others.

The blast happened at a house owned by Mohammad Farooq, which led to the immediate deployment of police and rescue operations. Eyewitnesses reported that Farooq resides in Punjab.

In a related occurrence, authorities uncovered another illegal firecracker production site in Kushinagar, arresting four individuals and seizing significant quantities of explosives.

