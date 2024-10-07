Illegal Firecracker Units Uncovered as Tragic Blast Claims Lives
A deadly explosion at an illegal firecracker production site claimed two lives and injured three people in Ragadganj village. Authorities have launched an investigation, uncovering additional illicit operations in Kushinagar. The incidents underscore ongoing risks surrounding illegal firework manufacturing and the stringent actions to be taken.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 07-10-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 19:33 IST
On Monday, a tragic explosion occurred at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Ragadganj village, resulting in the deaths of two individuals, including a minor, and injuring three others.
The blast happened at a house owned by Mohammad Farooq, which led to the immediate deployment of police and rescue operations. Eyewitnesses reported that Farooq resides in Punjab.
In a related occurrence, authorities uncovered another illegal firecracker production site in Kushinagar, arresting four individuals and seizing significant quantities of explosives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
