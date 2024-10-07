Controversy Erupts Over 'Sheesh Mahal' Bungalow Handover

Chief Minister Atishi transitioned to a newly appointed bungalow on Flagstaff Road in Delhi, following Arvind Kejriwal's vacating of the premises. The move has sparked political tension between the BJP and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Following her relocation, the BJP alleged that the bungalow's handover to the public works department (PWD) remains incomplete. The party has raised concerns over the lack of an official notice confirming the transfer.

The controversy revolves around claims that Kejriwal still holds possession of certain keys, with speculation about 'Sheesh Mahal' irregularities in construction and lavish interior spending. Atishi has begun her duties with the staff at the new residence as the debate continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)