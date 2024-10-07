Tragedy at RG Kar Medical College: Unveiling the Gruesome Crime

In a tragic and chilling revelation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its first charge sheet in the notorious case of a trainee doctor's rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. The agency has named civic volunteer Sanjay Roy as the sole suspect in this heinous crime.

The charge sheet, submitted 54 days after the CBI took charge of the investigation, contradicts earlier speculations of a gang rape. Officials confirm that the investigation remains open to exploring other facets of the case. Critical evidence includes CCTV footage and DNA samples linking Roy to the crime scene.

This incident, which occurred on August 9, prompted widespread protests from resident doctors advocating for enhanced security measures. The case has also drawn attention from the Supreme Court, which is currently assessing the associated grievances and concerns raised by the medical community.

(With inputs from agencies.)