Delhi High Court Faces Challenge Over Electoral Bonds Corruption Probe

A petition before the Delhi High Court requests a CBI investigation into alleged corruption linked to electoral bonds. Filed by activist Sudip Narayan Tamankar, the plea challenges donations to political parties, claiming a quid pro quo arrangement. The court seeks clarity on the petition’s legality, acknowledging the Supreme Court's stance on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:59 IST
Delhi High Court Faces Challenge Over Electoral Bonds Corruption Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amid rising concerns over political funding transparency, a petition urging a CBI probe into potential corruption associated with electoral bonds was brought before the Delhi High Court.

Sudip Narayan Tamankar, self-described public interest activist, filed the plea advocating for accountability in donations made through electoral bonds, alleging these transactions were structured as quid pro quo arrangements between corporations and political entities.

The court, highlighting legal precedents set by the Supreme Court, questioned the basis of the plea while acknowledging the lack of direct evidence supporting allegations. The petitioner was advised to seek available remedies under ordinary criminal law procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

