Religious Tensions Rise: FIR Filed Against Activist Zubair and Priest Narsinghanand
Alt-News co-founder Mohammad Zubair was charged for promoting enmity among religious groups following a complaint by Yati Narsinghanand's aide. A large protest followed his alleged inflammatory content. Police have arrested several individuals and heightened security around the controversial priest's temple. Hindu groups demanded action against Zubair and others.
Mohammad Zubair, co-founder of Alt-News, faces an FIR for allegedly promoting enmity among religious groups based on complaints by an aide of the controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand. The legal move follows Zubair's social media posts that purportedly incited violence against Narsinghanand.
The situation escalated as a significant protest formed outside Dasna Devi Temple, led by Narsinghanand. This came after videos of his inflammatory remarks surfaced online, leading to heightened security measures at the site. Police report that ten individuals have been detained for stone-pelting during the protests.
Amid these tensions, leaders from Hindu outfits have appealed to Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra for action against those allegedly targeting the temple. They are pressing for the release of the priest, claiming illegal detention, and urging authorities to restrain individuals they accuse of inciting violence against them.
