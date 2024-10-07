Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Two Lives Lost in Sudden Crash

In a tragic accident, a motorcyclist and a cyclist lost their lives after a collision. Ravi Sen, 24, collided with septuagenarian Hari Prasad while trying to flee the scene and later crashed into a pickup truck. The incident occurred in Lohangi village, and police are investigating the accident.

A tragic accident claimed two lives on Monday when a motorcyclist fleeing from an initial collision crashed into a pickup truck. Both the motorcyclist, 24-year-old Ravi Sen, and cyclist, Hari Prasad, 75, succumbed to their injuries.

The incident unfolded in Lohangi village in the afternoon. Ravi, riding without a helmet, collided with Hari Prasad, who was cycling. Attempting to escape, Ravi crashed into a pickup truck shortly thereafter, according to police reports.

Authorities rushed Ravi and Hari to the Community Health Center in Dhannpatganj. Due to severe injuries, Ravi was later transferred to the district hospital, where he died. Emergency treatment at the district hospital also could not save Hari Prasad's life. Police, led by Station Officer Ram Ashish Upadhyay, are investigating the accident and taking necessary legal actions.

