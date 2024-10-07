Left Menu

Georgia's High Court Reinstates Abortion Ban

Georgia's Supreme Court has reinstated a law that bans nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. This move comes as the court reviews an appeal from the state following last week's ruling by a lower court that temporarily blocked the law.

Updated: 07-10-2024 22:57 IST
The Supreme Court of Georgia has reinstated a ban on almost all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. This decision temporarily lifts a lower court's ruling that had blocked the law from being enforced last week.

Acting on the appeal from the state, the high court's order mandates the law take effect again at 5 p.m. on Monday. The contentious decision comes in the wake of legal maneuvering over abortion rights within the state.

The legal struggle highlights the complexities and ongoing debates surrounding reproductive rights in Georgia and across the United States, as authorities and advocates continue to clash over this deeply divisive issue.

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

