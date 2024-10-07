Georgia's High Court Reinstates Abortion Ban

The Supreme Court of Georgia has reinstated a ban on almost all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. This decision temporarily lifts a lower court's ruling that had blocked the law from being enforced last week.

Acting on the appeal from the state, the high court's order mandates the law take effect again at 5 p.m. on Monday. The contentious decision comes in the wake of legal maneuvering over abortion rights within the state.

The legal struggle highlights the complexities and ongoing debates surrounding reproductive rights in Georgia and across the United States, as authorities and advocates continue to clash over this deeply divisive issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)