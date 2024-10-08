Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Hezbollah's Rockets Stir New Middle East Crisis

Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel's Haifa, raising the stakes in the Middle East a year after the Hamas attack on Israel that ignited the Gaza war. The conflict threatens wider regional involvement, with ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon, costly human casualties, and fears of escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 04:42 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 04:42 IST
Rising Tensions: Hezbollah's Rockets Stir New Middle East Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Stretching a year after the devastating Hamas incursion into Israeli territory, Hezbollah has intensified the regional dispute by launching rockets at Haifa, Israel's third-largest city.

Prepared to escalate its offensive, Israel has countered with a barrage of bombings targeting southern Lebanon, covering Hezbollah strongholds and command centers.

This spiraling conflict has magnified fears of regional warfare, pulling major powers like the United States and Iran into its gravity and raising alarms over potential economic implications in the oil-producing area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024