Rising Tensions: Hezbollah's Rockets Stir New Middle East Crisis

Stretching a year after the devastating Hamas incursion into Israeli territory, Hezbollah has intensified the regional dispute by launching rockets at Haifa, Israel's third-largest city.

Prepared to escalate its offensive, Israel has countered with a barrage of bombings targeting southern Lebanon, covering Hezbollah strongholds and command centers.

This spiraling conflict has magnified fears of regional warfare, pulling major powers like the United States and Iran into its gravity and raising alarms over potential economic implications in the oil-producing area.

(With inputs from agencies.)