Rising Tensions: Hezbollah's Rockets Stir New Middle East Crisis
Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel's Haifa, raising the stakes in the Middle East a year after the Hamas attack on Israel that ignited the Gaza war. The conflict threatens wider regional involvement, with ongoing Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon, costly human casualties, and fears of escalation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2024 04:42 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 04:42 IST
Stretching a year after the devastating Hamas incursion into Israeli territory, Hezbollah has intensified the regional dispute by launching rockets at Haifa, Israel's third-largest city.
Prepared to escalate its offensive, Israel has countered with a barrage of bombings targeting southern Lebanon, covering Hezbollah strongholds and command centers.
This spiraling conflict has magnified fears of regional warfare, pulling major powers like the United States and Iran into its gravity and raising alarms over potential economic implications in the oil-producing area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
