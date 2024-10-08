Escalating Tensions: Russian Forces at Toretsk's Doorstep

Russian troops have reached the outskirts of Toretsk, an eastern Ukrainian city crucial to the ongoing conflict. This advance marks another significant move since the nearby Vuhledar was captured less than a week ago, with intense fighting reported at the city's entrances.

Ukraine has declared Toretsk a frontline city for over 10 years, pivotal due to its proximity to territories taken by Russian-backed separatists in 2014. For Russia, capturing this area is vital for achieving President Putin's ambition of controlling the Donbas region.

The fall of Toretsk would disrupt key Ukrainian logistical routes, crucial for the movement of Kyiv's forces. The Donbas region remains central to the conflict, hosting some of Europe's most extensive battles in recent generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)