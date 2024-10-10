Left Menu

International Fraud Syndicate Busted by Rajasthan Police

The Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group has arrested two foreign nationals for defrauding a Jaipur-based businessman of Rs 32.35 lakh under the guise of a seed business. The accused, from Nigeria and Ghana, are believed to have committed similar frauds across various Indian states.

Updated: 10-10-2024 23:24 IST | Created: 10-10-2024 23:24 IST
International Fraud Syndicate Busted by Rajasthan Police
In a significant crackdown, the Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested two foreign nationals linked to a high-profile fraud case.

According to Additional Director General V K Singh, the suspects defrauded a businessman in Jaipur of Rs 32.35 lakh through a fraudulent seed business scheme they promoted via social media. The businessman later approached the police after realizing the scam.

The SOG, collaborating with the immigration department and Mumbai police, apprehended Nigerian national Udochukwu Charles Eke at Mumbai airport on September 29. During interrogation, Eke revealed the involvement of Ghanaian citizen Joy Donkor, who was subsequently arrested in Delhi. The two are suspected of perpetrating similar frauds in multiple states across India.

